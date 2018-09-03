Person injured when ATV crashes into pole in Plainfield Township
PLAINFIELD TWP., Pa. - At least one person was hurt when an ATV crashed in Northampton County.
It happened just after 11 p.m. Sunday on Sullivan Trail in Plainfield Township.
The ATV was flipped over after the crash.
Emergency crews transported one person from the scene by ambulance. 69 News is working to learn the extent of that person's injuries.
Sullivan Trail was shut down between Clyde Street and Filetown Road because of issues with a pole after the crash.
Police have not said what may have caused the accident.
