Plea deal possible in Northampton County animal cruelty case

A plea deal may be in the works for a Northampton County man who's facing dozens of animal cruelty charges.

Jahjah Melhem pleaded not guilty and waived his preliminary hearing Monday morning.

The charges are in connection with the seizure of dozens of animals from Heaven and Earth rescue in Bethlehem Township last year.

Melhem's attorney told the judge Melhem is negotiating with the DA and the SPCA to change his plea to guilty in exchange for most of the charges being dropped.

The SPCA said the animals are being cared for at other facilities.

