Police: 2 masked men shoot man inside Allentown home

69 News

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - One person was injured a shooting in Allentown Saturday night.

According to Allentown Police Capt. Jim Keiser, a man was shot aorund 10 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Hanover Avenue.

Two men wearing masks entered the victim's residence and shot him, Keiser said. Police are not sure how the two men entered the residence or the motive for the shooting.

The victim was taken to the hospital for a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The investigation is ongoing.