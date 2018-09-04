Lehigh Valley

Police allege 18-year-old holds teenage girl hostage in van, messages family

He allegedly ordered to strip at knife point

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Authorities allege that a Bethlehem teen held a teenage girl hostage in a minivan, threatening to kill her and her family unless someone paid him $400 for damage he claimed she did to his vehicle.

Police charged Angel L. Carrasquillo Jr., of Center Street, with unlawful restraint, aggravated assault and related charges after he crashed a minivan in Bethlehem Sunday morning with the unclothed girl inside. District Judge Douglas Schlegel arraigned the 18-year-old late Sunday night, setting bail at $50,000.

The bizarre series of events began unfolding shortly before 10 a.m. Sunday in Bethlehem Township, when police were called to a 13th Street home to investigate a trespassing call. The caller told police that Carrasquillo had come to the house after being banned, following his arrest in June for allegedly burglarizing the home, according to court records.

Court records indicate the homeowner referred to Carrasquillo as the victim’s boyfriend. It’s not clear from court records whether he and the victim still have a relationship.

The homeowner reported seeing Carrasquillo peeking through his garage windows and speeding away in a silver 2003 Honda Odyssey minivan, according to records. He told police he wanted to press charges against Carrasquillo. The victim told officers that she neither invited him to the house, nor was aware he had been there.

Court records show Bethlehem Township police charged Carrasquillo with burglary, theft, criminal trespass and receiving stolen property on June 7. He was released June 8 after someone posted $500 cash bail on his behalf.

Police on Sunday called Carrasquillo, who indicated that he had been at the house to drop off the victim’s cell phone. He was told then that he’d be charged with defiant trespass.

Officers returned to the home about 2:30 p.m. to conduct a welfare check. The homeowner reported that an Instagram video had surfaced of the victim naked in Carrasquillo’s vehicle as he drove around the area of Pembroke Village in Bethlehem, demanding money for alleged damage to his vehicle.

Carrasquillo allegedly texted meeting locations to a family member of the victim. Police managed to track him down, and Carrasquillo allegedly sped away from officers, crashing at Fritz Drive and Marvine Street in Bethlehem. He tried to run but was caught.

The victim, who was found naked in the van, told authorities that Carrasquillo forced her at knifepoint to take off her clothes before recording her with his cell phone and threatening to kill her, according to records.

He allegedly refused to let her out of the vehicle. The victim told police she tried yelling out the windows and putting the van in park and kicking the windshield.

After the crash, police allege they found the knife in Carrasquillo’s shoes, which were inside the van.
Police charged Carrasquillo with unlawful restraint of a minor, reckless endangerment, aggravated assault, fleeing or eluding police, terroristic threats, defiant trespass, photographing for filming a child and driving with a suspended license.

He failed to post bail and was sent to Northampton County Prison to await a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 14.

