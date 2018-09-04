Police allege Berks man tried to grab officer's gun at PPL Center concert
Security broke up fight involving the 33-year-old
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Authorities allege a Berks County man tried to grab a police officer’s gun while being dragged out a concert at the PPL Center last week for fighting.
Authorities charged Michael H. Casciano, of Fairmont Avenue in Mohnton, with a felony count of trying to disarm a police officer and related charges following his arrest Thursday night at the Ozzy Osbourne concert in Allentown. District Judge David Howells arraigned the 33-year-old Friday morning, setting bail at $15,000.
Allentown police report that PPL Center security broke up a fight that involved Casciano in the front of the stage shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday. As security worked to control Casciano, an Allentown police officer and detective arrived and attempted to handcuff him, according to court records.
Casciano allegedly “twisted, thrashed, pushed and pulled” his arms to avoid being handcuffed, according to records. After Casciano and the detective fell to the ground, several security guards and police officers assisted, and Casciano was finally handcuffed.
Authorities said they opted to use two sets of handcuffs on Casciano, citing his size which was an estimated 260 pounds. As he was being led outside, Casciano allegedly grabbed the butt of an officer’s handgun and tried to pull it out of the holster.
The officer prevented Casciano from grabbing the gun, but he allegedly tried a second time to pull the gun out of the officer’s holster. Police took Casciano to the ground the second time, holding him there until a police car arrived.
Police said Casciano was drunk and had “smoked an unknown substance,” so he was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released.
Authorities charged Casciano with trying to disarm a police officer, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness. He was released from custody Friday after posting bail. His next court date is a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for Sept. 7.
