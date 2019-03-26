Police allege shoplifters swipe meat, stuffed animals and journals

69 News

L. NAZARETH TWP., Pa. - Security at a Northampton County grocery store allegedly caught a pair trying to abscond with nearly $400 worth of merchandise that included meats, a stuffed animal and baby wipes.

Colonial Regional police were alerted to a theft in progress shortly before 1:30 a.m. Saturday at the Wegmans off Route 248 in Lower Nazareth Township. Officers said they waited in the parking lot and stopped Sarah M. Peters, 40, and Kristopher Rodriguez-Yenolevich, 24, before they made it to the car, according to court records.

Inside Peters’ black purse, police allegedly found five packages of New York strip steaks, a package of baby wipes, a key ring and three writing journals, according to records. Police said the 10 items in her purse were worth about $180.

Security, meanwhile, told police that Rodriguez-Yenolevich had been carrying a silver purse but didn’t leave the store with it. It was found and inside authorities allegedly found 20 items, including various meats, jewelry, a scarf, a stuffed animal and personal hygiene products. He was also allegedly hiding two journals in his pants. The items were worth about $215.

Police said this was the first shoplifting arrest for either suspect.

District Judge Robert Hawke on Saturday arraigned each defendant on a single count of retail theft, setting bail for Rodriguez-Yenolevich at $15,000 with a 10 percent cash option. He was released after someone posted $1,500 cash bail on his behalf.

Peters, of Bethlehem, was released on $10,000 unsecured bail. Their next court dates are preliminary hearings scheduled for April 5.