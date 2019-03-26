Police allege shoplifters swipe meat, stuffed animals and journals
The pair stole nearly $400 worth of merchandise
L. NAZARETH TWP., Pa. - Security at a Northampton County grocery store allegedly caught a pair trying to abscond with nearly $400 worth of merchandise that included meats, a stuffed animal and baby wipes.
Colonial Regional police were alerted to a theft in progress shortly before 1:30 a.m. Saturday at the Wegmans off Route 248 in Lower Nazareth Township. Officers said they waited in the parking lot and stopped Sarah M. Peters, 40, and Kristopher Rodriguez-Yenolevich, 24, before they made it to the car, according to court records.
Inside Peters’ black purse, police allegedly found five packages of New York strip steaks, a package of baby wipes, a key ring and three writing journals, according to records. Police said the 10 items in her purse were worth about $180.
Security, meanwhile, told police that Rodriguez-Yenolevich had been carrying a silver purse but didn’t leave the store with it. It was found and inside authorities allegedly found 20 items, including various meats, jewelry, a scarf, a stuffed animal and personal hygiene products. He was also allegedly hiding two journals in his pants. The items were worth about $215.
Police said this was the first shoplifting arrest for either suspect.
District Judge Robert Hawke on Saturday arraigned each defendant on a single count of retail theft, setting bail for Rodriguez-Yenolevich at $15,000 with a 10 percent cash option. He was released after someone posted $1,500 cash bail on his behalf.
Peters, of Bethlehem, was released on $10,000 unsecured bail. Their next court dates are preliminary hearings scheduled for April 5.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Police: DNA links suspect to 2016 high-speed chase and crash
The car chase started on I-78 and ended in a wreck on Hamilton Boulevard in South Whitehall TownshipRead More »
- Police allege shoplifters swipe meat, stuffed animals and journals
- Neighbors help rescue residents from fully-involved garage fire
- Musikfest voted 'Best Music Festival in North America' in USA Today poll
- South Whitehall couple rescued from cruise ship
- Southern Lehigh students want more space for theater program
- Girl shot in Allentown while walking with friends
Latest From The Newsroom
- South Whitehall couple rescued from cruise ship
- Wall-to-wall sunshine Tuesday but brisk, chilly
- Girl shot in Allentown while walking with friends
- Man treated for smoke inhalation after fire at apartment building in Reading
- Updated Police: DNA links suspect to 2016 high-speed chase and crash
- Learning music makes kids smarter
- Police allege shoplifters swipe meat, stuffed animals and journals
- Neighbors help rescue residents from fully-involved garage fire
- Updated Musikfest voted 'Best Music Festival in North America' in USA Today poll
- Pennridge School District cites safety in approving armed police officers