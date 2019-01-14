Police: Angry Eagles fan assaults woman, puts dog in microwave
The dog appeared uninjured
HANOVER TWP., Pa. - The Eagles heartbreaking loss Sunday night led to a domestic assault in Northampton County, police said.
Kirsten Gaskins, 31, was arrested after hitting her girlfriend several times and threatening the woman's dog, according to Colonial Regional police.
Gaskins, of Philadelphia, was drinking and watching the Eagles game at the Best Western on Gateway Drive in Hanover Township Sunday when she became upset over the loss, police said.
The victim told police Gaskins hit her several times, causing visible injury, and threatened to kill the victim's dog and put it in the microwave.
Responding officers found the small dog inside the microwave, but the dog appeared to be okay.
Gaskins was aggressive toward and cursing at both police and the victim, officials said.
She was arrested and charged with simple assault/domestic violence, harassment, possession of drug paraphernalia and cruelty to animals.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Police: Angry Eagles fan assaults woman, puts dog in microwave
The Eagles heartbreaking loss Sunday night led to a domestic assault in Northampton County, police said.Read More »
- The Kindness Project supports local foster families
- Wanted man allegedly assaults arresting officer
- Lehigh County to take over management of Cedarbrook nursing home
- Phantoms fall short on the road in Hershey 5-4
- Lights in Eaglewalds comes to Greenawalds
- Easton Winter Mart kicks off 8th season
Latest From The Newsroom
- The Kindness Project supports local foster families
- GIANT food stores to use in-store robots at all locations
- Updated Albright College to 'right-size' tuition
- Updated Suspect shot, 2 hostages freed at UPS facility in Gloucester County
- Updated Mohrsville man arrested on sexual child abuse charges
- Updated Officials respond to couch on fire in Reading home
- Updated 3 men indicted by federal grand jury in connection with 'Operation Poison Control'
- Updated Overturned tractor trailer closes ramp on Route 222
- Police: Angry Eagles fan assaults woman, puts dog in microwave
- Coroner identifies woman found dead after small fire in East Stroudsburg