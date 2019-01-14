Police: Angry Eagles fan assaults woman, puts dog in microwave

MGN Image

HANOVER TWP., Pa. - The Eagles heartbreaking loss Sunday night led to a domestic assault in Northampton County, police said.

Kirsten Gaskins, 31, was arrested after hitting her girlfriend several times and threatening the woman's dog, according to Colonial Regional police.

Gaskins, of Philadelphia, was drinking and watching the Eagles game at the Best Western on Gateway Drive in Hanover Township Sunday when she became upset over the loss, police said.

The victim told police Gaskins hit her several times, causing visible injury, and threatened to kill the victim's dog and put it in the microwave.

Responding officers found the small dog inside the microwave, but the dog appeared to be okay.

Gaskins was aggressive toward and cursing at both police and the victim, officials said.

She was arrested and charged with simple assault/domestic violence, harassment, possession of drug paraphernalia and cruelty to animals.