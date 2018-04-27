Police arrest armed, wanted man on Lehigh University campus

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Authorities said a man wanted in Illinois and considered armed and dangerous was arrested on the Lehigh University campus Thursday night carrying a large serrated knife.

Lehigh University police arrested Leotha R. Patton III, of Chicago, Thursday during a student carnival. District Judge Patricia Brocius arraigned the 42-year-old Friday morning, setting bail at $5,000 and allowing for a 10 percent cash option if approved by Northampton County pre-trial services.

A university police officer was patrolling the event in the first block of West Packer Avenue shortly after 9:30 p.m. Thursday, when he first noticed Patton. Authorities said Patton was walking around the area and appeared to be watching students, circling about and “casing” the activity, according to court records.

The officer decided to approach Patton, who reportedly smelled of alcohol. Patton allegedly began yelling and cursing at the officer, creating concern among those in attendance, according to records.

A records search revealed an arrest warrant for Patton out of Illinois. The criminal complaint does not indicate on which charges Patton is wanted in Illinois.

The National Information Crime Center showed that he “may be armed and dangerous.” Police proceeded to take Patton into custody. Court records do not indicate why Patton may have been in Pennsylvania.

Police frisked Patton and allegedly found a large serrated knife in a scabbard. He reportedly told authorities that he carries the knife for protection since he had been stabbed in the chest.

Authorities charged Patton with a misdemeanor count of possession of an offensive weapon and summary counts of public drunkenness and disorderly conduct. He was arraigned and sent to Northampton County Prison to await a preliminary hearing scheduled for May 8.