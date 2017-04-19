Police: Buyer lies on loan application, steals $41K Cadillac

SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - An Allentown man is facing theft charges after authorities allege he used a fake social security number to buy a $41,000 Cadillac.

Salisbury Township police charged Hakeam Hollis, of Green Street, with felony counts of theft by deception and receiving stolen property in connection with allegedly swindling the Scott Family Dealerships. District Judge Michael Pochron arraigned the 33-year-old Monday, setting bail at $75,000.

A Scott representative on April 10 reported a theft from its dealership at 3333 Lehigh St. Staff said Hollis bought a black 2013 Cadillac Escalade on March 30 for $41,518, agreeing to finance the purchase with a loan from People’s First Federal Credit Union, according to court records.

The dealership approved the purchase after receiving word of a preliminary loan approval. The credit union contacted the dealership the next day, alerting staff Hollis had lied on his application and used a fake social security number, according to records.

And it apparently wasn’t the first time Hollis pulled such a stunt, police said.

People’s First personnel told investigators that Hollis had allegedly used three other social security numbers in the past. Credit union officials said Hollis received preliminary approval from Santander Bank to purchase a Mercedes Benz next door at Knopf the same day he bought the Cadillac, according to records.

He allegedly tried to make a third purchase on the same day at a dealership in Whitehall Township, but the credit union warned the dealership, which halted the sale, according to police.

Staff from the Scott dealership reportedly left a week’s worth of messages with Hollis to return the Escalade. They didn’t receive an answer.

After he failed to post bail, Hollis was sent to Lehigh County Jail to await a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 24.

Court records show Hollis pleaded guilty in Lehigh County Court to similar charges the day after he purchased the Cadillac. He pleaded guilty to single felony counts of theft by deception and filing a false insurance claim in two separate cases. As part of a negotiated plea, prosecutors withdrew charges that included passing bad checks, filing a false report, receiving stolen property and conspiracy.

He was ordered to serve three years probation and pay more than $15,000 restitution in one of the cases.