Police charge Bethlehem 19-year-old in $33 heist

By:

Posted: Jan 17, 2019 04:25 PM EST

Updated: Jan 17, 2019 04:26 PM EST

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A Bethlehem man already facing a burglary charge was arrested early Thursday morning after an alleged $33 heist at an off-campus college apartment.

Bethlehem police charged Gabriel A. Garofalo, of Pierce Street, with burglary, theft and weapons offenses following an alleged break-in at an East Fifth Street apartment. District Judge Nancy Matos Gonzalez arraigned the 19-year-old hours later, setting bail at $150,000.

Bethlehem police responded to the 300 block of East Fifth Street about 1:15 a.m. Thursday for a reporter of an intruder at Campus Hill apartments, which is primarily off-campus housing for Lehigh University students, according to court records.

The victims told police that a man had just stole $33 from their apartment and headed west on East Fifth Street. They described him as wearing a black puffy jacket and carrying a black Nike bag.

Officers found the man, later identified as Garofalo, about a block away in the backyard of a home in the 200 block of East Morton Street. Police said he was wearing the puffy jacket along with a bandana covering his face and carrying a black Nike bag, according to records.

Authorities said Garofalo had a Star 9mm handgun with a fully loaded magazine. Officers said they also found $33, alcohol, 12 Xanax pills, a grinder with suspected marijuana and a bowl to smoke pot.

During an interview with police, Garofalo allegedly admitted to stealing $33 from the apartment. He also told police that a friend gave him the handgun last October, but he declined to name the person.

Bethlehem police charged Garofalo in August with burglary and criminal trespass. Bail in that case was set at $15,000 with a 10 percent cash option. He was released from custody in November after someone posted $1,500 cash bail on his behalf. Those charges have since been sent to Northampton County Court.

Police on Thursday charged Garofalo with single felony counts of burglary, criminal trespass and carrying a firearm without a license. He also faces misdemeanor counts of theft, receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled substance, marijuana possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and loitering and prowling at night.

Garofalo failed to post bail and was sent to county jail to await a preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 31.

