Police find $15K worth of 'Bull' heroin, Allentown man charged

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Nearly two years after finding more than $15,000 worth of heroin in a South Lafayette Street apartment, Allentown police have arrested a man on felony drug charges.

Allentown police charged Johanna Flores with two counts of possession with intent to deliver following the search of his apartment in the first block of South Lafayette Street. District Judge Ronald Manescu arraigned the 37-year-old Monday afternoon, setting bail at $150,000.

When authorities executed the search warrant on Feb. 1, 2017, detectives found no one home. What they did allegedly find in a third-floor closet was 1,088 baggies of heroin stamped “Bull,” according to court records. The heroin had an estimated street value of $15,880, according to police.

Police said they also found a small amount of marijuana, six baggies of crack cocaine, more plastic baggies and a rental agreement for the apartment in the names of Flores and Reynaldo Alvarado, according to records.

Along with the two felony counts of possession with intent to deliver, Flores faces three counts of drug possession and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, all misdemeanors. Similar charges are pending against the 30-year-old Alvarado.

Flores failed to post bail and was sent to Lehigh County Jail to await a preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 22.