Police find felon with pot in his shoe, gun in the car

MGN

HANOVER TWP., Pa. - When state police stopped a speeding car Tuesday night in Northampton County, a trooper allegedly found a felon with pot in his shoe and a loaded gun in the center console.

A trooper spotted Pablo Cancel Jr.’s car doing about 75 mph in a 55-mph zone on eastbound Route 22 in Hanover Township near the Route 191 exit, according to court records. When police stopped the car, the trooper discovered that Cancel’s car windows were illegally tinted, making it impossible to see inside, according to records.

While speaking with Cancel, the trooper alleges he smelled marijuana in the car. Cancel eventually stepped out of the vehicle and admitted to the trooper that he had a baggie of pot in his shoe.

The discovery of the pot prompted a search of the car, and police found a loaded Taurus Millennium 9mm handgun in the console. A records check revealed that Cancel is a convicted felon, barring him from possessing a weapon. Police said Cancel did not have a license to carry a concealed firearm.

Authorities charged Cancel, of Union Boulevard in Allentown, with illegal gun possession, carrying a firearm without a license, marijuana possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, improper window tinting and speeding. District Judge Antonia Grifo arraigned the 48-year-old Wednesday morning, setting bail at $40,000 with a 10 percent cash option if approved by pre-trial services.

He failed to post bail and was sent to Northampton County Prison to await a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 4.