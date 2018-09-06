Police: Lehigh County man arranges meeting with teen girl online

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Authorities allege a Lehigh County man tried to arrange a meeting with who he thought was a 14-year-old girl to teach each other about sex.

Bethlehem police charged Kunal D. Shah with unlawful contact with a minor and criminal use of a communication device, both felonies, following his arrest Wednesday. District Judge David Howells arraigned the 25-year-old later that night, setting bail at $20,000. Authorities indicate his last known address was on Cold Stream Circle in Emmaus.

A Bethlehem police detective between Aug. 28 and Wednesday was working undercover online, posing as a 14-year-old girl. He responded to an ad looking for a female of any “size, race, age” to learn about proper sexual techniques, according to court records.

When the detective responded, the person who placed the ad began proposing what they could do, including “exploring the body a bit” and learning to be comfortable naked, according to records. The person also asked whether the girl was “emotionally ready” to lose her virginity, “something we can discuss further after meeting up,” according to records.

The criminal complaint does not detail how Shah allegedly arranged to meet what he thought was a teenage girl or how Bethlehem police apprehended him. Court records do indicate he was arrested at the Charles Brown Icehouse at 56 River St. on Wednesday.

Shah failed to post bail and was sent to Lehigh County Jail to await a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 12.