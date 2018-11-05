Police: Man stole $6,000 in home improvement fraud

L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Police allege that a Lackawanna County man with a history of home improvement fraud took thousands of dollars from a Lower Saucon Township homeowner for a siding project he never started.

Lower Saucon Township police charged Edward L. Humphrey, of Mulberry Street in Scranton, for allegedly taking a $6,000 deposit this spring for a job he never returned to complete. District Judge Alan Mege arraigned the 48-year-old Monday afternoon, setting bail at $25,000.

Police were called to a Wilhelm Road home in late June to investigate a theft report. The victim told police that she met in March with a man later identified as Humphrey to discuss replacing the siding on her home. The homeowner said he gave a different name and represented himself as a sales representative for A1 Construction, according to court records.

The victim reported signing a contract that day and giving Humphrey a $6,000 check for the down payment. The contract called for the homeowner to pay the balance – $5,000 – when the work was done.

Police contacted A1 Construction and spoke with the company owner, who provided “many details” about Humphrey including his real name. The owner said he and Humphrey had been business partners but had since ended their business relationship. He reported being unaware that Humphrey was still presenting himself as a representative of the company.

Authorities provided the victim with a photo of Humphrey, who she identified as the man who took her $6,000 deposit. Police said a criminal history search turned up prior convictions for similar charges, and court records show that Humphrey has faced a handful of similar charges in Northampton County dating to 2012.

In January 2014, a Northampton County jury found Humphrey guilty of theft and taking payment without performing services. He was later sentenced to 16 to 32 months in prison.

The Bethlehem and Bethlehem Township police departments have similar charges pending against Humphrey. He faces 11 counts that include theft, receiving stolen property and taking payment without performing services.

Humphrey is also awaiting formal arraignment in Northampton County Court on charges of theft, receiving stolen property and taking payment without performing services. That court date is scheduled for Jan. 24.

Lower Saucon Township police charged Humphrey with single counts of theft, taking payment without performing services, misrepresenting contractor information and making false statements to induce an agreement for services, all felonies. He remains in Northampton County Prison ahead of a preliminary hearing scheduled for Dec. 3.