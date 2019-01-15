Police officer files suit against Salisbury Township

istock

SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - A Salisbury Township police officer has filed a lawsuit against the township.

Budd Frankenfield claimed in a July 2018 criminal complaint he was demoted because he joined the Army Reserves.

The Emmaus resident said in the complaint he had been promoted to corporal in January 2017 on a one-year probationary basis.

Frankenfield, a former United States Marine Corps Reserve, enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserve in the summer of 2017.

After telling township police chief Allen Stiles in August 2017 he had enlisted, Stiles discouraged him from joining, the complaint said.

Stiles said "this will affect your probation," and reserve duty would interfere with Frankenfield performing his job, according to the complaint.

Chief Stiles told Frankenfield in December 2017 he would not be recommending he pass his probationary period and returned him to his former rank.

Stiles gave several reasons for the decision, but Frankenfield said in the complaint his enlistment was the motivating factor in the decision.

The complaint said Frankenfield suffered emotional distress and anxiety as well as financial losses due to what he said was discriminatory treatment.