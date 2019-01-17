Police release Allentown hit-and-run suspect vehicle information
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - According to the Allentown Police Department, a 1993-1997 Toyota Corolla is believed to be the car involved in a hit-and-run Tuesday evening that left a 15-year-old boy injured.
The incident occurred at the intersection of S. 10th Street and Harrison Street. Police believe a 1993-1997 Toyota Corolla sedan, probably 1993, is the vehicle involved.
The car is described as having "sport" rims and damage should be to the right-front corner and possibly the hood/windshield.
The right-front headlight cover is broken/missing but the headlight still works.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact sergeant Dave McDonald at 610-437-7732 or call the Allentown Police Desk at 610-437-7753.
