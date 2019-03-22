Police: Restaurant worker caught with hand in the till

U. NAZARETH TWP., Pa. - Authorities allege video surveillance caught a restaurant employee pocketing nearly $500 from an Upper Nazareth Township restaurant.

Township police charged James L. Kuhn, of West Garrison Street in Bethlehem, with single misdemeanor counts of theft and receiving and stolen property following the alleged thefts in January from Mijavo’s restaurant.

An employee discovered the first theft on Jan. 21, when she discovered that a cash register near the main dining room was empty, according to court records. She reported finding the cash register near the takeout counter empty four days later.

Video surveillance allegedly shows Kuhn removing a cash register key from one register and using it to open another, pocketing $197 in cash. He’s seen a few days later taking $292 in cash from another register and stuffing it in a jacket pocket, according to records.

The restaurant owner told police that he sent Kuhn text messages, alerting him to the fact that he knew Kuhn took the money. He asked Kuhn to no avail to return the cash.

An Upper Nazareth Township police detective tried unsuccessfully three times to contact Kuhn.

District Judge Antonia Grifo arraigned the 41-year-old Wednesday night, setting bail at $10,000 cash option. He failed to post bail and was sent to Northampton County Prison to await a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 1.