Lehigh Valley

Police say Bethlehem drug bust turns up Fentanyl, hundreds of packs of heroin

Authorities searched East Sixth Street home

By:

Posted: Jan 11, 2019 05:07 PM EST

Updated: Jan 11, 2019 05:07 PM EST

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - After arresting two suspected customers, Bethlehem police on Thursday arrested an Allentown man and seized hundreds of heroin packets and 30 grams of Fentanyl as part of an ongoing drug investigation.

Authorities charged Anthony F. Rodriguez, of Sherwood Court, with two felony counts of possession with intent to deliver following his arrest in the 700 block of East Sixth Street. District Judge Jacqueline Taschner arraigned the 37-year-old late Thursday night, setting bail at $500,000.

Bethlehem police were conducting surveillance in the 700 block of East Sixth Street Thursday afternoon, when they spotted Rodriguez walk out the front door of a home on the block, according to court records.

Police said he was on his cell phone scanning the block, when a Vollkswagen Jetta pulled up that he waived around the corner onto Buchanan Street, according to records. The front-seat passenger, Zavier Camacho, met with Rodriguez.

After the Jetta drove away, police stopped the car away from the house. A search of Camacho allegedly turned up 60 packets of heroin.

Police said they found another 250 packets of heroin and 3 grams of methamphetamine on Pedro A. Vera, a second passenger in the car. Police took both men into custody and secured a search warrant for Rodriguez’s home.

Inside the house, authorities said they found about 600 packets of heroin, 30 grams of Fentanyl, cutting agents, spoons, rubber bands, a digital scale, an electric grinder and unused packets. During an interview with police, Rodriguez allegedly admitted the drugs were his and said the house belonged to his family.

Police charged the 29-year-old Vera with two felony counts of possession with intent to deliver. The judge set bail at $500,000. The 29-year-old Camacho was arraigned on a single felony count of possession with intent to deliver. Bail in his case was set at $150,000. Rodriquez also faces a single misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

All three failed to post bail and were sent to Northampton County Prison to await preliminary hearings scheduled for Jan. 24.

