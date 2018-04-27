Police search for man charged in fatal Allentown shooting

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Police officers and police lights flooded the intersection of Race and Linden Streets in Allentown Thursday night after neighbors reported hearing shots fired.

When police arrived, 24-year-old Juan Sanchez was found in a parking lot with multiple gunshots to the torso.

Sanchez was taken to the hospital where he died from his injures.

Police searched the area finding no one, but what they do have is a suspect.

Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin has charged 20-year-old Anderson Jorge Cruz with the killing and issued a warrant for his arrest.

According to court documents, Cruz and Sanchez were arguing in the parking lot when a witness says Cruz allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Sanchez before driving off.

The DA says Cruz may be driving a 2012 Silver Hyundai with the Pennsylvania license plate JWB 7952.

The day after the shooting, people who live in the apartment building overlooking the parking lot are talking about what happened.

"It's not a bad neighborhood but I can't understand why people don't have enough sense. The police station is right behind us, the jail cell is right behind us, so you would think this would be the safest place in Allentown," said Don Cornell.

Crime tape remains on the scene.

Sanchez's family and friends gathered at the site where he was shot, all too emotional to talk to anyone but their small group.

But they are posting on Facebook, sharing their feelings over Sanchez's death and posting condolences and prayers for his family.

Anyone with information on Cruz's whereabouts is asked to call police.