Police: Teen shot, stabbed in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A teenager is recovering after a violent incident in Allentown Thursday night.
Around 11:50 p.m., Allentown police received a call for a possible shooting at Jordan and Chew streets.
Responding officers found an 18-year-old with a gunshot wound and stab wounds walking to Sacred Heart Hospital, said Assistant Chief Gail Struss.
Officers took him to the hospital and then he was transferred to another local hospital for treatment, Struss said.
His condition was not known Friday morning, but police said his injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.
Struss said investigators have not yet had a chance to talk to the victim about what happened or a possible suspect. No arrests have been made.
