Police: Tractor-trailer driver that ran off I-78 fell asleep
Man faces multiple traffic related offenses.
WEISENBERG TWP., Pa. - The driver of the tractor-trailer that ran off I-78 in Weisenberg Township Monday afternoon and closed down the interstate said he fell asleep at the wheel, police say.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, Matthew Clapper, 33, of Carlisle, Pennsylvania, suffered minor injuries in the crash which left the vehicle a mangled mess.
Police say he will be charged with several multiple traffic offenses as a result of the crash.
The tractor-trailer overturned after running off Interstate 78 eastbound near New Smithville Road around 5:35 p.m.
Both eastbound lanes were closed for hours a result of the accident.
It reopened around 8:45 p.m.
