Possible gas leak forces evacuation of Hellertown strip mall

HELLERTOWN, Pa. - Several stores in Hellertown, Northampton County were evacuated Wednesday night after reports of a possible gas leak.

Officials were called to the strip mall along Leithsville Road (Route 412) in Hellertown, shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday.

UGI says they were initially called for a strong odor of gas, which caused them to shut off all electricity and gas to the mall and evacuate customers and workers.

Crews could not pinpoint a leak location and wrapped up at the scene around 10 p.m.

There were reports the fire department was on scene investigating a situation in one of the vacant stores.

The area is a strip mall that includes several stores and restaurants, including a Dollar General, a Subway, and a Fine Wine and Good Spirits.