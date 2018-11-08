Potential gas leak reported at Hellertown strip mall

HELLERTOWN, Pa. - According to Northampton County Communications, Lower Saucon Fire Department and police were called to a potential gas leak in the 1800 block of Leithsville Road in Hellertown.

The area included a strip of stores that included a Dollar General, a Subway, and a Fine Wine and Good Spirits.

Officials are still at the scene investigating.