PPL Plaza sheriff's sale postponed until April

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - It will still be another month before the PPL Plaza in downtown Allentown gets put up for auction.

The sheriff's sale was supposed to happen Friday, but the Lehigh County Sheriff says it's been postponed due to a court order.

The eight-story building on West Hamilton Street once served as the headquarters for Talen Energy.

Foreclosure proceedings for the property have been going on since May of 2017.

The sheriff's sale is now set for April 26.

The lot behind the structure and the parking garage will also be sold.