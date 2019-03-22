PPL Plaza sheriff's sale postponed until April
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - It will still be another month before the PPL Plaza in downtown Allentown gets put up for auction.
The sheriff's sale was supposed to happen Friday, but the Lehigh County Sheriff says it's been postponed due to a court order.
The eight-story building on West Hamilton Street once served as the headquarters for Talen Energy.
Foreclosure proceedings for the property have been going on since May of 2017.
The sheriff's sale is now set for April 26.
The lot behind the structure and the parking garage will also be sold.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
PPL Plaza sheriff's sale postponed until April
The sheriff's sale was supposed to happen Friday, but the Lehigh County Sheriff says it's been postponed due to a court order.Read More »
- Luxury lines Stabler Arena for the Lehigh Valley Auto Show
- Dealers ready for day 2 of the Lehigh Valley Auto Show
- Weezer to headline Musikfest on Aug. 5
- Wilson school resource officer a big hit at baseball practice
- Allentown police officer has unusual partner
- Colorful cars line the floor at Lehigh Valley Auto Show
Latest From The Newsroom
- Luxury lines Stabler Arena for the Lehigh Valley Auto Show
- Man killed in head-on crash on Route 222 in Maidencreek
- Updated Rendell: 'AOC does not speak for the Democratic Party'
- Updated PPL Plaza sheriff's sale postponed until April
- Pennsylvania jobless rate drops to lowest rate on record
- US Rep. Houlahan 'hopeful' for Reading Eagle's future
- Work to close Pa. Turnpike between Morgantown, Downingtown
- Weezer to headline Musikfest on Aug. 5
- Sue and Stu both fight breast cancer
- Wilson school resource officer a big hit at baseball practice