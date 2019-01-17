Preparations begin for winter weather activity
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Crews are taking advantage of the last few hours of dry air before wintry conditions move in.
PennDOT deployed 74 trucks across Lehigh and Northampton Counties to get a jumpstart on making sure roads are ready for round one. Dozens more are on standby in Berks County.
"We have the ability to mix salt with some anti-skid which helps with the traction that can be used a lot with the snow but there are also some other tools in our kit for some of the lower temperatures to help out and if need be, we'll use those," said PennDOT spokesman Sean Brown.
And there's a good chance they'll need to use those tools with the mix of snow, rain and resulting ice from low overnight temperatures. A refreeze could pose a challenge.
"We have to worry about the refreezing on the roadways," said Brown.
They're hoping the pre-treatment is enough to get them through the night as the predicted coating to two inches isn't always the easiest to plow.
"You really can't plow with less than several inches," said Brown.
In anticipation of a cold, windy aftermath Sunday, PPL officials say they're ready to take the call.
"We know that PPL Electric Utilities customers expect us to be prepared for anything Mother Nature throws our way and we are," said PPL Electric regional affairs director Carol Obando-Derstine.
Officials say PPL is closely monitoring the forecast and hope customers remain vigilant in reporting any sign of potential danger or outages.
"We want to make sure that if they see a downed wire to report it immediately and to always assume that it's energized. Don't go near it. Report it immediately," said Obando-Derstine.
Keep phones charged in the case outage or to report a problem...
"They can go onto our website pplelectric.com and report it that way or they can call us at 1-800-Dial-PPL or they can even text us 'outage' to TXTPPL and that's 898775," said Obando-Derstine.
