Property tax increase likely in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - For close to a decade city of Allentown residents have not had to worry about property taxes going up.

Former Allentown mayor Ed Pawlowski prided himself on that fact but now current council members say the city is financially strapped and a tax increase is needed.

The proposal? An increase in property tax by 1.5 mils.

"If an average house is $150,000 that is going to be about $200 extra per year on the property tax bill from the city," said Courtney Robinson, a member of Allentown City Council.

Robinson says according to government accounting standards, a city the size of Allentown should have $17 million in cash reserves. Allentown only has $7 million.

"The reality is a city of our size, we're going to have issues in which we need to have contingency plans and need to be prepared in case of an emergency. Right now we do not have that and we need to restore that funding," said Robinson.

Mayor Ray O'Connell is set to announce the tax increase and council will then have until December to approve a final budget. One thing is clear. No matter the outcome, Allentown residents should prepare to pay a little more next year.

"If we can find any savings we are going to find them because even if it is a small amount of money, anything that we can save to make this easier on the residents is important," said Robinson.