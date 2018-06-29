Prosecution calls jury 'courageous' in Daniel Clary guilty verdict
Jurors return guilty verdict on 9 of 10 counts
EASTON, Pa. - Terry Houck, Northampton County's first deputy district attorney, called the jury in Daniel Clary's attempted homicide case courageous and said the guilty verdict reinforced the idea of the law.
"This isn't the wild west here," Houck said. "These police officers are trained professionals, and it was proven in the courtroom."
A Northampton County jury on Friday convicted Clary on nine of 10 counts, including attempted murder of Pennsylvania State Police Cpl. Seth Kelly and Trooper Ryan Seiple. Jurors found the 22-year-old not guilty of driving under the influence of marijuana.
"He accepts responsibility, but we felt we had a valid self defense argument," defense attorney Janet Jackson said.
In November 2017, Clary was pulled over for speeding along Route 33 in Plainfield Township. The traffic stop eventually escalated into Clary resisting arrest, a fight, troopers tasing seven times and a shootout. Authorities said Clary grabbed a gun from his car and shot Kelly, who was hit three times. Clary then tried to shoot Seiple, but the clip ran out.
Clary was hit multiple times and drove himself to Easton Hospital in Wilson Borough.
Video of the entire scene was played for the jury, and Houck said the jury seeing things from start to finish was the key to his case.
"Video was critical, but the behavior on the video is what was most critical," he said.
Houck said it erased any doubt or bias from the jury.
"Had that video not been here it would have been one man's word against the Pennsylvania State Police and in today's age we know how that can go," he said.
Houck also said this helps to ease the pain and grief that Kelly and the state police troop were going through.
Clary faces decades behind bars. He does plan to appeal.
Kelly hopes to be back in limited duty next month.
