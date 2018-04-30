Quakertown school board member resigns amid DA investigation

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - A Quakertown Community School Board member being investigated by the Bucks County District Attorney's Office has resigned.

A statement issued by the school board Sunday night said Austin Sedicum has resigned "effective immediately."

The resignation comes amid an investigation into whether Sedicum is eligible to serve on the board after a 1990s bank fraud conviction recently came to light.

Sedicum, who chaired the district's finance committee, told 69 News he never knew his past run-in with the law would be an issue with him serving on the volunteer board.

In a statement, School Board President Steaven Klein said, "Dr. Sedicum was a valued member of our School Board. His leadership on the Finance Committee will be missed. We thank him for his

service.”

The same statement said Sedicum wrote in an email to the board, "I have appreciated your fellowship, and look forward to crossing paths in the future."