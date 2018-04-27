Quakertown school board vice president addresses criminal background

69 News

Related story DA investigates Quakertown school board member

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - Past criminal convictions having surfaced on social media, Quakertown School Board Vice President Austin Sedicum addressed the charges at the school board’s meeting Thursday night, saying that he disclosed all the required information when seeking the position, noting that his past convictions may not be disqualifying.

The crimes include a 26-year-old bank fraud conviction and two driving under the influence charges in 2005, which are currently being investigated by the Bucks County District Attorney to determine whether Sedicum’s criminal record disqualifies him from serving on the Quakertown Board of School Directors.

In an address at the beginning of the meeting, Sedicum said that his record does not automatically disqualify him from serving. Following his statement, he left the meeting before the public comment portion commenced.

“The fact is that all convictions are not disqualifying, and it depends on their nature and the office held. These are judged by individual case when a dispute arises regarding an official’s eligibility to serve.”

Sedicum said that his bank fraud sentence were lessened due to mental health issues, which Board Director Jonathan Kern said was bipolar disorder.

Sedicum also said that election forms did not require him to disclose any background information, other than residency requirements. He said he has grown from his past decisions, which have helped him to “continually seek better paths.”

He said he hopes his record as a school board director speaks for itself, adding that he has been an advocate for taxpayers, the elderly and students during his time on the board.

“I have showed up, and I do a good job. I come to meetings with diligent preparation, and I do my homework. I do not engage in partisanship or vitriol. I unapologetically put the concerns of taxpayers, all businesses and the elderly in the spotlight,” Sedicum said. “Provided the court finds me eligible to sit, I plan to continue to serve with the same measure of thoughtfulness that you’ve had ample opportunity to observe.”

Sedicum attributed the social media posts — which were posted on Facebook by a page called QCSD School Board Watch on April 21 — to “opposition forces.”

“I strongly suspect however, that if my stance and voting record were in line with other factions, that no one would have been compelled to go around digging up this dirt in the first place,” he said.

Steaven Klein, the president of the school board, said the board has no role in determining Sedicum’s eligibility, and that it is up to District Attorney Matthew Weintraub to review the matter.

Some board members — specifically Jennifer Weed and David Ochmanowicz — said that Sedicum should resign.

Many were sympathetic to Sedicum’s position, with Kern calling it an “unfortunate” set of events.

Klein said the information was brought to his attention by Quakertown Community Education Association President Ryan Weiand on April 17, and that Weiand received the information from two other teachers, which Weiand confirmed.

Klein said he personally believed the release of the information was a calculated political move by the teachers union.

“What this is plain and simple is the politics of personal destruction on full display brought to you by the labor leaders of the QCEA and the PSEA,” he said. “It’s clear to me that this began as a fishing expedition designed to dig up dirt on certain school board members to try and influence the makeup of this board. Their goal is to get Dr. Sedicum to resign. This is reprehensible behavior on the part of the labor unions.”

Weiand called the attacks on the QCEA “unsubstantiated accusations.”

He said he told members of the teachers union to refrain from posting about the situation on social media, and said that he went to Klein and Superintendent William Harner with the information because he thought it was the responsible course of action.

Weiand also said he went to great efforts to ensure that the name in the legal records was the same Austin Sedicum that was on Quakertown’s school board.

“My conscience is completely clear on this situation,” Weiand said. “I did the right thing, and it was not because of my union that I did it. I did it because it’s the moral and ethically correct thing to do.”