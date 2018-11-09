Lehigh Valley

Rain arriving later and becoming heavy at times

Dry this weekend but brisk and chilly

By:

Posted: Nov 09, 2018 12:50 PM EST

Updated: Nov 09, 2018 12:50 PM EST

Rain arriving later and becoming heavy at times

TODAY: Cloudy and chilly with periods of rain, some of it heavy. High: 48

TONIGHT: Rain tapering off this evening; becoming breezy with some clearing late. Low: 38

SATURDAY: Blustery and cold with a partly to mostly sunny sky. A few flurries possible in the Poconos. High: 43, Low: 28

Flood watch for Sussex, Warren, Hunterdon and Mercer counties in New Jersey for this evening and tonight.

 

After a few  nice days with sunny skies and fairly comfortable temperatures for this time of the year, soaking rain moves right back into the area to end the week. Fortunately, the rain will be gone for the weekend, but temperatures will be quite chilly, and that chilly air looks to remain through much of next week.

Yet another soaking rain seems likely overnight Monday into Tuesday next week, so keep the rain gear on hand for the next several days and also have the heavier jackets as well.

Last night actually turned out fairly chilly thanks to a decent period of clear sky and light winds. Low temperatures were able to dip down into the low to mid 30s in many locations and some upper 20s were even seen across the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey.

It’s not out of the question you had a little frost to scrape off the car windshield before you started your morning travels. Clouds eventually did increase pretty quickly as we progressed through Friday morning, and some areas did actually see a couple showers with even a little sleet mixed in.

Two areas of low pressure will impact the area today, one moving into the Great Lakes and another developing near Virginia Beach and traveling up the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast coasts. The combination of these features will send a decent swath of rain into our direction.

While things have been fairly dry for the first half of the day, look for rain to overspread the area from west to east and gradually increase in intensity as we work through the afternoon. A little sleet may mix with the rain initially mainly across the Poconos.

It will be a chilly and raw day as high temperatures are only expected to top out in the upper 40s. Rain may be heavy at times just in time for the evening rush. Another damp Friday night is in store for high school football games, which will make two soakers in a row for football fans.

Steady rain, possibly heavy at times, is expected early on in the evening, but it should start to taper back to showers late and should eventually come to an end around or shortly after midnight. Rainfall totals look to be anywhere from three-quarters of an inch to an inch-and-a-half of rain through most of eastern Pennsylvania and a good chunk of New Jersey, with the best chance for some locally higher amounts, as high as 2 inches, in North Jersey.

As a result, flood watches have been posted for north Jersey where the best chance of some flooding may result with the heavier rain totals. While a shower or two may linger after midnight along and south and east of Interstate 95, most can expect some clearing sky as a west to northwest breeze starts to pick up and usher in a much drier air mass. Overnight low temperatures should fall into the upper 30s.
 
Friday’s storm system will depart to our northeast for Saturday as high pressure tries to build in from the Midwest. Outside of a stray flurry in the Poconos Saturday, it will be a dry day with a mix of sun and clouds. Don’t be fooled by the dry conditions though because it will definitely feel cold.

High temperatures are only expected to top out in the low to mid 40s, but a west to northwest wind may gust as high as 35 mph making for wind chill values well down into the 30s during the afternoon. High pressure to our west will move closer for Saturday night making for lighter winds and mostly clear skies.

Low temperatures should drop to some of the coldest levels of the season so far in the upper 20s. High pressure will build right atop the region for Veteran’s Day Sunday leading to plenty of sunshine and not too terribly breezy conditions, however afternoon high temperatures will remain chilly in the mid 40s. Sunday night should be another clear one with low temperatures once again dropping to very cold levels in the upper 20s.
 
High pressure will slowly build off the coast for Monday keeping things dry for the daytime but clouds will be on the increase with chilly high temperatures in the upper 40s. Another round of a soaking rain arrives Monday night into Tuesday, tapering off late in the day Tuesday, as an area of low pressure tracks up the East Coast.

Rainfall totals look to be around one inch yet again for much of the region. There could be some wet snow at the very beginning and very end of the rain in the Poconos. Some flurries or snow showers will be possible on Wednesday, especially in the Poconos, as a strong shot of cold air arrives courtesy of gusty northwest winds. By the middle of next week, highs may struggle to get much above 40 degrees, providing almost an early December-like chill. High pressure builds in for the latter half of next week making for dry and sunny conditions but still chilly temperatures.

