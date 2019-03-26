Real estate company hired to help rebrand Westgate Mall

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Westgate Mall in Bethlehem has a new leasing agent.

Real estate company CBRE has announced it's been hired to help re-brand the mall, which is located next to Lehigh Valley Hospital on Schoenersville Road.

CBRE says it will help work on the mall's future retail space and medical offices, starting with the space once occupied by Bon-Ton.

The 22-acre strip mall has been dealing with several vacancies and underwent extensive renovations in 2015.