Residents present sludge plant objections to DEP

Posted: Nov 08, 2018 12:08 AM EST

Updated: Nov 08, 2018 09:37 AM EST

PEN ARGYL, Pa. - More than 100 residents of several Slate Belt communities voiced their concerns Wednesday night about a proposal to build a facility in Plainfield Township that would convert sewage sludge into fertilizer or fuel.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection held back-to-back events at Wind Gap Middle School lasting more than three hours – a public meeting where residents could ask questions about the project and a separate public hearing for DEP to gather testimony as it reviews four separate permit applications for the facility. No decisions were made Wednesday night.

Synagro Technologies of Baltimore wants to build a $26 million facility in partnership with Green Knight Economic Development Corp. on 12 acres at the Grand Central Sanitary Landfill on Route 512. Synagro Technologies, which operates about a dozen similar facilities around the country, would use waste heat from Green Knight to dry up to 400 tons of biosolids every day and turn it into a granulated product for fertilizer and fuel.

The facility would be 75-by-200 feet and under the 50-foot height threshold required by the township zoning ordinance. It would include two enclosed tipping areas to receive the sludge and another area to load the pellets, Brian Cataldo, senior project engineer for Synagro, said during the break between the sessions. It would operate around the clock weekdays and a half-day on Saturdays and employ about 15 people. About 25 trucks a day are expected.

Residents and officials from Plainfield Township and neighboring communities presented a series of concerns about the facility. Noise, odor – which they said already exists and is getting worse at the landfill – an adverse effect on groundwater, air pollution, increased truck traffic and monitoring of the facility were among the listed concerns.

Pamela Racey, vice president of business development for Synagro, said the facility would be safe and compliant with all established regulations. She said the company has agreed to work with Plainfield Township and Pen Argyl to monitor the operation, where biosolids would be loaded into a dryer for evaporation. She said during the break that the company would likely break ground for the facility within three to six months after DEP issues the permits.

Outfitted with a scrubber for odor control, the contained facility would act as a giant evaporator, fueled by the waste methane from the landfill, and reduce the biosolids into a product that resembles traditional fertilizer, Racey said.

“We’ve done this many times before,” she said. “We’ve been through the learning curve.”

Fertilizer from Class A biosolids benefits the soil because it’s not chemical based, protecting water sources and lowering the carbon footprint. She said she uses the fertilizer pellets on her own garden to help feed her family. Synagro gets paid to recycle the sludge and gets paid to sell its product.

Racey was pressed several times to describe exactly what’s in biosolids. She said it’s made up of trace elements such as carbon, hydrogen and nitrogen and does not contain any medical waste. The material is processed to kill pathogens, she said.

Asked what would happen if trucks delivering the waste would spill and leak the material into the groundwater, Racey said the company has contingency plans in place, including containment pads and berms to collect any runoff. She said the waste is not a liquid and is more like “brown toothpaste.”

In response to complaints that the landfill is already a source of odor, Roger Bellas, DEP’s environmental program manager, said the agency is aware of the increased odors and conducted a two-day “multifaceted inspection” at the site last week. It detected issues with gas, which will require a response from Grand Central.

DEP was also criticized for being unresponsive to calls from residents and holding the public comment meeting and the hearing on four permits in one marathon meeting.

Synagro’s project has been on the table for two years as Plainfield Township continues to consider a decision on allowing it.

DEP will accept comments until Nov. 21. They can be sent to its Northeast Regional Office at 2 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre, 18701.

