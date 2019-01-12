Restaurant offering reward after party bus stolen in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - City police are investigating after a party bus was stolen from a Bethlehem restaurant.

Bethlehem police said a bus had been stolen Thursday from the lot of the Revel Social Lounge and Restaurant on 217 Broadway.

Police said the bus was small, privately owned and can hold 15 passengers.

A restaurant employee said their party bus had been stolen.

Revel's owner said he is offering a $2,500 reward for a tip which leads to the return of the bus. He said the bus is a 2008 black Ford F450. It is outfitted with DVDs, lasers and other features.

The owner said the Broadway Social decal which had been on the side of the bus has since been removed.