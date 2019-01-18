Restaurant owner delivers dinner to TSA workers at LVIA
HANOVER TWP., Pa. - The weather Friday isn't affecting flights in the area, but local TSA employees are being impacted by the partial government shutdown.
Flights are still running on time at Lehigh Valley International Airport, but on day 28 of this partial government shutdown, many workers are still going without a paycheck.
Usually when your plane lands, people want to go straight home, but one local man went the extra mile.
After his flight back to the Lehigh Valley from Florida Thursday, the owner of Borderline Restaurant in Bethlehem stuck around LVIA a little longer than usual.
He thanked TSA workers with something they weren't expecting - a meal.
He says many of the workers frequently visit his restaurant so instead, he brought the restaurant to them, for free. His family picking him up brought dinner.
"We felt bad for them when we came down because we know they haven't gotten paid so it would be a nice gesture to bring some food to help them out," he's heard saying in a video posted to the airport's Facebook page.
The airport and TSA workers thanked the family for their generosity. Around the country, many other restaurants are opening up their kitchens and delivering food to the hundreds of thousands of workers without pay.
Restaurant owner delivers dinner to TSA workers at LVIA
