Ritter Elementary School thanks veterans
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The American flag flying high Friday as students and teachers came together to give a very special tribute to our community's veterans. A program they look forward to every year..
"It's just a wonderful experience for all our students. To see live veterans come in and share their stories and they learn so much from them," said principal Melissa Marcks.
But this year, the guests of honor were four veterans that once walked the halls of the school, including 95-year-old World War II veteran Carl Brown. He says being here makes him happy about our country's future.
"It's a privilege to be here and these kids are so good and so polite and I feel great knowing that our country is going to be in good hands when they get older," said Brown.
Brown added this was his first time participating in the event and he was invited after meeting a former teacher at a local restaurant. He said he was glad he came out and the program truly touched his heart.
The program including special performances from teachers and students, while honoring all the branches of our military. This is all the culmination of a yearly project where 5th grade students interview local veterans like Senior Chef in the Navy, Salavtore Nacci, who is also a former Ritter student.
"It means a lot because he's my teacher's brother and he's a senior chief in the Navy and he supported USA," said fifth-grader Jovany Roman.
After the program was over, the veterans saluted proudly to the flag saying they are thankful that this generation is honoring their sacrifice for our country.
