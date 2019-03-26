Lehigh Valley

Runway rehab to close LVIA for 52 hours

No flights will land or take off at LVIA May 4-6

By:

Posted: Mar 26, 2019 02:59 PM EDT

Updated: Mar 26, 2019 03:11 PM EDT

Runway rehab to close LVIA for 52 hours

HANOVER TWP., Pa. - The Lehigh Valley International Airport will soon fall eerily silent for two days.

The Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority announced Tuesday that all flights will be canceled at the Lehigh County airport the weekend of May 4-6. The 52-hour closure will allow for work at the intersection of the airport’s two runways main runway 6-24 and backup runway 13-31 as part of a larger roughly $80 million runway rehab.

No flights will land or take off between 12 a.m. May 4 and 4 a.m. May 6.

Authority Executive Director Thomas Stoudt said coordination for the lengthy closure began about a year ago. Cargo flights, for instance, will need to find an alternative airport, he said.

Helicopters will still be able to land at the airport, and the tower will be manned to monitor air space around LVIA. Stoudt said Transportation Security Administration staff will be on duty to screen baggage headed via bus to the Newark International Airport, to do training and for equipment maintenance.

The airport authority will also take advantage of the empty airport for maintenance work and training that is otherwise difficult to accommodate with incoming and outgoing flights, according to Stoudt.

The authority board on Tuesday approved a contract with a Lackawanna County company to install a safety striping system around the outside of the terminal. Stoudt said the company plans to take advantage of the closure and no aircraft at the terminals to survey and lay out the striping and grind off the old striping.

The authority has been working on the first phase of the complete runway rehab in stages, closing the runway and working on sections overnight since March 11 when no flights are planned, Stoudt said. New Federal Aviation Administration regulations require significant work on the runway’s drainage, meaning significant re-grading on either side of the 150-foot wide runway.

The rehab will also include a new 25-foot wide shoulder along either side of the runway, where lighting will be installed.

Stoudt said crews will work in a roughly 800-foot by 800-foot box at the intersection of the two runways. Once that work is complete, other work can continue along the runway during limited overnight closures.

The runway rehab and repaving are part of the airport authority’s 20-year master plan that will look at the frequency of flights and the size of the airplanes using LVIA to determine how thick the runway repaving will need to be, Stoudt said.

The work will likely be a three-phase project as the authority applies for FAA grants.

Along with the $91,225 apron marking project, the authority board on Tuesday approved another $1.03 million in contracts for long-needed capital improvements at LVIA.

The authority approved a $250,000 contract for the Schindler Group to repair and upgrade the two escalators leading from the TSA checkpoint to the terminals. A thorn in the authority’s side, the 22-year-old escalators need upgrades with one of them requiring 41 service calls over a five-month period.

The upgraded technology will give the escalators another 20 years of service. The work should be completed in two to three months, according to the authority.

The board also awarded a $784,735 contract to Indianapolis-based Ameribridge to repair and rehab eight boarding bridges in the main terminal. All but two of the bridge were purchased in 1997.

Stoudt the work will be done over the course of three years to spread the expense as the authority is doing the work without the benefit of an FAA grant. Work on each bridge is expected to take 20 to 30 days.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.

This Week's Circulars

Lehigh Valley News

Allentown Hourly Forecast

04:50 PM

  • N 12 mph
  • 17%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Lehigh Valley Regional

Girl shot in Allentown while walking with friends

Girl shot in Allentown while walking with friends

Girl shot in Allentown while walking with friends

Girl shot in Allentown while walking with friends

Allentown man reunited with dog after shelter does some detective work
69 News

Allentown man reunited with dog after shelter does some detective work

Lehigh University hit with discrimination lawsuit

Lehigh University hit with discrimination lawsuit

Allentown man has dogs back with him after shelter does some detective work
69 News

Allentown man has dogs back with him after shelter does some detective work

Man allegedly brawls with state trooper, barges into Allentown home
MGN

Man allegedly brawls with state trooper, barges into Allentown home

Lehigh University hit with discrimination lawsuit

Lehigh University hit with discrimination lawsuit

Suspect in fatal Upper Macungie shooting traded death threats with victim, police say

Suspect in fatal Upper Macungie shooting traded death threats with victim, police say

Suspect in fatal Upper Macungie shooting traded death threats with victim, police say

Suspect in fatal Upper Macungie shooting traded death threats with victim, police say

Girl shot in Allentown

Girl shot in Allentown

North Catasauqua teen accused of assaulting girl for years

North Catasauqua teen accused of assaulting girl for years

Pa. Dept. of Education agrees to resolve investigation into alternative education programs
Wokandapix | Pixabay

Pa. Dept. of Education agrees to resolve investigation into alternative education programs

Lehigh Valley woman motorcycles around the globe

Lehigh Valley woman motorcycles around the globe

'Impractical Jokers' troupe to bring comedy tour to the Great Allentown Fair

'Impractical Jokers' troupe to bring comedy tour to the Great Allentown Fair

Aging mindfully: 'It's a mindset'

Aging mindfully: 'It's a mindset'

Fire burns barn in North Whitehall
69 News

Fire burns barn in North Whitehall

Police: 2 masked men shoot man inside Allentown home
69 News

Police: 2 masked men shoot man inside Allentown home

Local Special Olympic athletes recognized for accomplishments

Local Special Olympic athletes recognized for accomplishments

Lehigh University students participating in

Lehigh University students participating in "Hack-a-thon"

Pennsylvania Miss Amazing pageant held in Emmaus

Pennsylvania Miss Amazing pageant held in Emmaus

Allentown man facing homicide charges in Upper Macungie factory shooting

Allentown man facing homicide charges in Upper Macungie factory shooting

Local members of Congress, experts weigh in on conclusion of Mueller report

Local members of Congress, experts weigh in on conclusion of Mueller report

Arrest in Upper Macungie homicide

Arrest in Upper Macungie homicide

Local members of Congress, analysts react

Local members of Congress, analysts react

Person found dead at Emmaus Car Wash

Person found dead at Emmaus Car Wash

VIDEO: PPL FalconCam

VIDEO: PPL FalconCam

Love of cars brings returning dealerships back to Lehigh Valley Auto Show

Love of cars brings returning dealerships back to Lehigh Valley Auto Show

Crews battle Northampton County barn fire

Crews battle Northampton County barn fire

Toomey issues statement about fentanyl

Toomey issues statement about fentanyl

Lehigh Valley Auto Show offers chance to take car out for virtual spin

Lehigh Valley Auto Show offers chance to take car out for virtual spin

Upper Saucon supervisors to hear plans for proposed development along Route 309

Upper Saucon supervisors to hear plans for proposed development along Route 309

Developer to unveil

Developer to unveil "town center" proposal along Route 309

Lehigh Valley Auto Show offers chance to take car out for virtual spin

Lehigh Valley Auto Show offers chance to take car out for virtual spin

Lehigh University students sound off on free speech rights

Lehigh University students sound off on free speech rights

Lehigh University students sound off on free speech rights

Lehigh University students sound off on free speech rights

Zookeeper gives inside look at her job at the Lehigh Valley Zoo

Zookeeper gives inside look at her job at the Lehigh Valley Zoo

People of all faiths come together at Lehigh University to remember New Zealand shooting victims

People of all faiths come together at Lehigh University to remember New Zealand shooting victims

People of all faiths come together at Lehigh University to remember New Zealand shooting victi

People of all faiths come together at Lehigh University to remember New Zealand shooting victi

More SUV's on the floor of Lehigh Valley Auto Show this year

More SUV's on the floor of Lehigh Valley Auto Show this year

Inside look at one zookeeper's job at the Lehigh Valley Zoo

Inside look at one zookeeper's job at the Lehigh Valley Zoo

Many more SUVS on the floor at Lehigh Valley Auto Show this year

Many more SUVS on the floor at Lehigh Valley Auto Show this year

Local leaders banding together to try to combat fentanyl

Local leaders banding together to try to combat fentanyl

Early-morning elementary school intruder pleads guilty

Early-morning elementary school intruder pleads guilty

Easton man withdraws plea in attempted robbery case

Easton man withdraws plea in attempted robbery case

Macungie man allegedly secretly records underage girl in bathroom
MGN

Macungie man allegedly secretly records underage girl in bathroom

Traffic stop allegedly turns up more than 200K untaxed cigarettes
Mario Tama/Getty Images

Traffic stop allegedly turns up more than 200K untaxed cigarettes

Police: Restaurant worker caught with hand in the till

Police: Restaurant worker caught with hand in the till

Geaker's Tacos, Caribbean Noodles coming to Lehigh Valley Zoo this year

Geaker's Tacos, Caribbean Noodles coming to Lehigh Valley Zoo this year

PPL Plaza sheriff's sale postponed until April
69 News

PPL Plaza sheriff's sale postponed until April

Luxury lines Stabler Arena for the Lehigh Valley Auto Show

Luxury lines Stabler Arena for the Lehigh Valley Auto Show