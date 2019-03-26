Runway rehab to close LVIA for 52 hours

HANOVER TWP., Pa. - The Lehigh Valley International Airport will soon fall eerily silent for two days.

The Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority announced Tuesday that all flights will be canceled at the Lehigh County airport the weekend of May 4-6. The 52-hour closure will allow for work at the intersection of the airport’s two runways – main runway 6-24 and backup runway 13-31 – as part of a larger roughly $80 million runway rehab.

No flights will land or take off between 12 a.m. May 4 and 4 a.m. May 6.

Authority Executive Director Thomas Stoudt said coordination for the lengthy closure began about a year ago. Cargo flights, for instance, will need to find an alternative airport, he said.

Helicopters will still be able to land at the airport, and the tower will be manned to monitor air space around LVIA. Stoudt said Transportation Security Administration staff will be on duty to screen baggage headed via bus to the Newark International Airport, to do training and for equipment maintenance.

The airport authority will also take advantage of the empty airport for maintenance work and training that is otherwise difficult to accommodate with incoming and outgoing flights, according to Stoudt.

The authority board on Tuesday approved a contract with a Lackawanna County company to install a safety striping system around the outside of the terminal. Stoudt said the company plans to take advantage of the closure and no aircraft at the terminals to survey and lay out the striping and grind off the old striping.

The authority has been working on the first phase of the complete runway rehab in stages, closing the runway and working on sections overnight since March 11 when no flights are planned, Stoudt said. New Federal Aviation Administration regulations require significant work on the runway’s drainage, meaning significant re-grading on either side of the 150-foot wide runway.

The rehab will also include a new 25-foot wide shoulder along either side of the runway, where lighting will be installed.

Stoudt said crews will work in a roughly 800-foot by 800-foot box at the intersection of the two runways. Once that work is complete, other work can continue along the runway during limited overnight closures.

The runway rehab and repaving are part of the airport authority’s 20-year master plan that will look at the frequency of flights and the size of the airplanes using LVIA to determine how thick the runway repaving will need to be, Stoudt said.

The work will likely be a three-phase project as the authority applies for FAA grants.

Along with the $91,225 apron marking project, the authority board on Tuesday approved another $1.03 million in contracts for long-needed capital improvements at LVIA.

The authority approved a $250,000 contract for the Schindler Group to repair and upgrade the two escalators leading from the TSA checkpoint to the terminals. A thorn in the authority’s side, the 22-year-old escalators need upgrades with one of them requiring 41 service calls over a five-month period.

The upgraded technology will give the escalators another 20 years of service. The work should be completed in two to three months, according to the authority.

The board also awarded a $784,735 contract to Indianapolis-based Ameribridge to repair and rehab eight boarding bridges in the main terminal. All but two of the bridge were purchased in 1997.

Stoudt the work will be done over the course of three years to spread the expense as the authority is doing the work without the benefit of an FAA grant. Work on each bridge is expected to take 20 to 30 days.