Salisbury awards bid for water main replacement
Commissioners criticized by firefighters
SALISBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Salisbury Township commissioners voted 5-0 at their Thursday meeting to award a bid for a water main replacement project.
The board, which met at the township municipal building, awarded the project to Barrasso Excavation who submitted the lowest bid at $818,437.
The Oley, Pa., company will replace a water main at Paxford Road, Maumee Avenue and Montgomery Street.
The project is expected to take about two months, with construction beginning sometime in early June.
A new ductile iron pipe will replace the current cast iron pipe, which is more brittle.
Other business
John Kelly of the Western Salisbury Volunteer Fire Company voiced disappointment over the township’s perceived slow response to the fire company’s request for funds to expand and upgrade the Swain Fire Station at 950 South Ott Street.
The board had told the fire company it needed more time to study the issue.
Kelly said the company had used its own funds to complete phase one of the project, which included installing a new heating, ventilation and air conditioning system and a new garage door.
Kelly told the board the project could not be fully realized without a financial commitment from the township.
The company had been asking for $250,000 annually for seven years.
Kelly said he would like to see a ballot come before township voters in the November 2018 election asking if they would support taxpayer money going to fund the fire company.
