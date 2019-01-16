Lehigh Valley

Salisbury schools asking LVHN to pay its fair share in property taxes

School district challenging tax-exempt status



Posted: Jan 16, 2019 04:38 PM EST

Updated: Jan 16, 2019 05:07 PM EST

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Salisbury Township School District takes no issue with the aggressive expansion Lehigh Valley Health Network has undergone in recent years, according to school district attorney Aaron Freiwald.

But district officials do take issue with what it sees as the network’s continued departure from its charitable mission that relieves the healthcare network from the responsibility of property taxes.

The Salisbury Township School District has challenged a decision by the Lehigh County Board of Assessment Appeals to exempt Lehigh Valley Hospital from property taxes. The district is challenging in county court whether Lehigh Valley Health Network satisfies the criteria to be deemed a purely public charity.

“A tax-exempt entity must meet all five criteria,” Freiwald said. “We argue Lehigh Valley Health Network doesn’t meet even one.”

The outcome of this appeal will be a significant one for the school district, which is the second smallest in the Lehigh Valley, according to Superintendent Randy Ziegenfuss.

The Salisbury Township School District, with its roughly 1,600 students, operates under a $38 million budget. Ziegenfuss said this year’s spending plan included a 2.4 percent property tax hike, the highest allowed under state law without a voter referendum.

Local property taxes generated about $23 million. If the school district were allowed to tax the three Lehigh Valley Hospital parcels that are the subject of the appeal, it would mean another $5.6 million in local revenue, Ziegenfuss said.

District officials are currently crafting a 2019-20 budget that includes a roughly $1.5 million spending gap. Ziegenfuss said a 2.3 percent property tax hike along with a combination of $1.5 million in new revenue and cuts will balance the budget.

An additional $2 million in revenue would alleviate the need for a tax hike and cuts to programs, he said.

Lehigh Valley Health Network issued a brief statement in response to the school district’s legal challenge.

“We intend to vigorously defend the matter. It is important to point out that this is an appeal of a decision of the tax assessment appeals board which found in LVHN’s favor.  We believe the health network fulfills its charitable mission including improving health care, advancing medical science and providing education.  We feel Judge Brian Johnson’s decision in June 2016 related to the handling of our charitable assets bolsters this point.”

In January 2015, Robert K. Young challenged LVHN’s charitable status, arguing the network wasn't providing sufficient charitable care to maintain its tax-exempt status. Johnson ruled, in part, that he had neither the power to decide whether LVHN was being charitable enough, nor the legal authority to tell the network how to spend its money.

Freiwald said Wednesday that he agreed with the judge’s 2016 decision. That’s because the challenge, he said, was brought in the wrong venue, orphan’s court.

In this case, the district filed a commercial appeal in July 2018, challenging the hospital’s tax-exempt status. Following brief arguments in October, the assessment board upheld its original decision, which is now being challenged in county court.

Freiwald said this challenge will allow for a “very aggressive discovery process” that will include corporate documents, executive compensation information and contracts into which LVHN has entered, he said.

In the 1985 case, Hospitalization Utilization Project v. the Commonwealth, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court established five criteria – or HUP factors – for a property owner claiming tax exemption.

In order to claim tax exemption, a property owner must:

  • Advance a charitable purpose;
  • Donate or render gratuitously a substantial portion of its services;
  • Benefit a substantial and indefinite class of persons who are legitimate subjects of charity;
  • Relieve the government of some of its burdens, and;
  • Operate entirely free from profit motive.

In the early 1990s, school districts statewide made similar challenges to health networks’ tax-exempt status, but the healthcare industry looked very differently than it does now, Freiwald said.

Health networks are offering bonuses to highly-paid executives, and networks are rapidly expanding and acquiring physician groups, pharmacies and outpatient centers in an integrated, highly-competitive market, Freiwald said. And the competitive market is no more evident than in the millions of dollars networks are spending on advertising, he said.

“They’re not advertising their charity care, by the way,” Freiwald said. “So that’s a big marker.”

And LVHN isn’t being singled out. Freiwald said he’s pursuing similar challenges in Monroe County against St. Luke’s University Health Network on behalf of the Stroudsburg School District and in Montgomery County against Abington-Jefferson Health on behalf of the Upper Moreland School District.

The Salisbury Township School District filed its appeal in November and amended its appeal last week. A status conference is scheduled for February.

