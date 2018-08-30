Salvation Army Children's Services to start therapy program
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Salvation Army Children's Services launched a new intensive therapy program designed to meet the needs of children in foster care, children that have been adopted or children that exhibit difficulty in the area of attachment.
The HALO Project, which stands for healing, attachment, loving and outreach, is a 10-week intensive outpatient intervention.
The project trains caregivers to provide support and treatment for at-risk children.
The Salvation Army Children's Services is currently accepting applications for families with children ages three to seven who have been adopted or are in foster care and reside in the Lehigh Valley or Montgomery County.
The next 10-week session starts on Sept. 17.
Visit the Salvation Army's website for more information about the HALO Project and the Salvation Army Children's Services.
