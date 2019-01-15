Sands Bethlehem expansion plans include 300-room hotel, possible water park

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The buyer of the Sands Bethlehem is planning to put down big bucks to expand the casino.

But none of that can happen until the deal is finalized.

The acquisition is still under review by the state's Gaming Control Board, but if approved, this $190 million expansion will bring a new 300-room hotel and possibly an indoor water park.

The Sands Bethlehem hasn't even been bought yet, but there are already plans to expand it.

Back in March, the Alabama-based Wind Creek Hospitality announced its intentions to buy the casino in a $1.3 billion deal.

"We think there's expansion opportunity that goes with that," president and CEO of Wind Creek Hospitality Jay Dorris said.

He says that occupancy in the current hotel is at 90 percent. They would like to start construction on the 300-room hotel as soon as possible.

"We think the property and the site are large enough that we can appeal to a number of different people," Dorris said.

They are also looking at renovating the vacant No. 2 machine shop. One possibility is an indoor water park - currently, that's still just a possibility.

"We think there's an opportunity to diversify the appeal of this site and we're looking at what our options can be, and we have some money earmarked to pursue development of that facility," Dorris said.

$100 million to be exact.

"The Lehigh Valley is growing, expanding, as far as the diversification and the attraction to this site - to your point - It's an opportunity to get the jump on what might happen several years down the road," Dorris said.

What might happen is more competition. Not only from within the state. Currently, New York does not have table games but that could change in the next couple of years.

"It gives us a good shot at keeping the people that are coming and give us so new people," Dorris said.

All of which, of course, can begin once the review board approves the acquisition.

"They've got a job they need to do and they're being very professional about it and we look forward to working with them," Dorris said.

This is all contingent on state approval, but Wind Creek is ready to go. Once completed, officials said this project could create up to 400 jobs on top of 2500 already employed.