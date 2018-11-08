Sands patron finds lost wallet, keeps $2,000, police say

69 News

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A New York woman is facing theft charges after allegedly helping herself to someone else’s wallet and more than $2,000 at the Sands casino.

A patron at the Sands Casino Resort Bethlehem reported to casino security Wednesday night that her wallet was missing. Security in turn notified Pennsylvania State Police stationed at the casino.

The victim told state police that she remembered having her wallet near the high-limit slots room, while she played slots. She said she realized she was missing her wallet after leaving the area. She told police that the tan, monogrammed wallet contained several identification cards, credit cards and about $2,300, according to court records.

Police said surveillance video showed the victim dropping her wallet near a slot machine and a woman later identified as Yan Zhen Zhu picking it up seconds later, according to records. Zhu walked around with the wallet for a few minutes before going into a restroom for about 10 minutes, police said.

After casino security found Zhu and asked her about the wallet, she allegedly pulled a wallet out of her handbag. Authorities said it matched the description and contained ID and credit cards in the victim’s name. The victim said several credit cards were missing and only $10 remained.

Police charged Zhu with a felony count of theft and a misdemeanor count of receiving stolen property. District Judge Daniel Corpora arraigned the 69-year-old Thursday morning, setting bail at $5,000. She failed to post bail and was sent to Northampton County Prison to await a preliminary hearing scheduled for Nov. 21.