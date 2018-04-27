Saquon Barkley prepares for NFL draft, praises parents for support

ARLINGTON, TX - "He always spoke of this and just to see it coming out into play for him it's really good," said Tonya Johnson.

Saquon Barkley, a star running back of Penn State, is on the verge of becoming an NFL draft pick.

"I'm hoping I don't cry. A lot of people react different in that moment but hopefully I don't cry. If I end up crying, that just shows all the tears and the hard work that I put in to get to that moment and get to that spot," Barkley said.

But perhaps his mom, Tonya Johnson, knows best when it comes to her son's reaction to hearing his name called tonight.

"Tears. Tears because since he was a kid he always said I wanna go get that hat and I wanna get that jersey," she said.

Johnson says she is ecstatic one of Saquon's dreams is about to come true.

Barkley's dad, Alibay Barkley, realizes the work his son has put in since he was little and the talent his son possesses but claims he never saw this day coming.

"When you have kids, you want the best for your kids but nobody knows the outcome. But so far so good," he said.

Alibay says he is more impressed by the impact his son has made off the football field.

"It's humbling that one of my children brings smiles to people's faces...the universe definitely blessed us with an intelligent, thoughtful young man," he said.



If you ask Barkley, he will tell you everything he has become is a testament to how his mom and dad raised him and Thursday's moment is all about them.

"Obviously, I'm going to be excited for myself but more so to my family. To my mother and father, the sacrifices they made to put me in this position and my siblings," Barkley said.

Saquon isn't ready to concede about his emotions but he does realize the gravity of the situation.

He said when he hears his named called it's going to be a special moment that he will hold onto for the rest of his life no matter how long he plays in the NFL.

And once the draft is over, his mindset will shift to his real goal of not only being a professional football player but becoming one of the all-time greats.