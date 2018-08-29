Schools dismiss early due to extreme heat
Many students went back to school this week, but the soaring temperatures still feel like summer.
With temperatures in the 90s and the heat index at more than 100 degrees, some schools dismissed students early.
Cheston and Palmer elementary schools in the Easton Area School District sent kids home early. The Reading School District was also dismissing students after serving them lunch.
WFMZ's Alexandra Hogan talked to some students as they packed up to enjoy a little more summer. Watch the story in the video window above.
