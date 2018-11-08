Scouts begin annual food drive

The Boy Scouts are gearing up for the holidays by making sure no one goes hungry this year.

The Minsi Trails Council kicked off the program's "Scouting for Food" food drive. 69 News' own Kathy Craine helped make the announcement in Allentown. She's the chairperson for the food drive.

Every year 69 News and other local businesses team up with the Boy Scouts to collect food to donate to people in the area struggling to put food on the table.

"These are people who are hardworking people who still can't make ends meet, and we want to make sure everybody in Allentown, the Lehigh County and the entire Minsi Trail's Council has enough to eat and enough to support their families," said Cub Master Ian Richetti.

The scouts will start collecting food this Saturday. You can also drop off food in donation boxes across the area between now and Nov. 12.