Shooting in Allentown puts Jefferson Elementary on brief lockdown
Victim sustained superficial gunshot wound
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A shooting in Allentown put an elementary school on lockdown Tuesday morning.
Jefferson Elementary School was placed on a brief lockdown due to a shooting investigation in the area, officials said.
The lockdown was placed around 9:50 a.m. and lifted soon after 10 a.m. on the students' first day back to school.
Allentown police said one person was shot on Wyoming Street behind the school shortly before 10 a.m.
Police said the victim sustained a superficial wound, but it is still under investigation.
No one is in custody as of Tuesday noon.
A parent told 69 News several Allentown police cars were seen around the school, including in the alley behind it.
A spokesperson for the district said the lockdown is standard protocol when there is police activity near one of its schools.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Police allege Berks man tried to grab officer's gun at PPL Center concert
Authorities said security had broken up a fight at last week's Ozzy Osbourne involving the 33-year-old Mohnton residentRead More »
- Coroner IDs tractor-trailer driver fatally hit on Route 33
- Shooting in Allentown puts Jefferson Elementary on brief lockdown
- Allentown Fair director retires after nearly 40 years
- Police: Tractor-trailer driver that ran off I-78 fell asleep
- I-78 eastbound reopens after overturned tractor trailer
- History's Headlines: Hi-ho come to the Great Allentown Fair of 1928
Latest From The Newsroom
- Shooting in Allentown puts Jefferson Elementary on brief lockdown
- Updated Heat advisory issued with hot, humid weather to stick around through Thursday
- Updated Police allege Berks man tried to grab officer's gun at PPL Center concert
- Updated Phillipsburg dismisses some schools early due to heat
- Updated Coroner IDs tractor-trailer driver fatally hit on Route 33
- Updated Man charged in theft from Exeter school sports organizations
- Reading Public Museum designated a Certified Autism Center
- Suspected drugs found at fire near Newmanstown, police say
- Life Lessons: Win your insurance appeal
- Allentown Fair director retires after nearly 40 years