Lehigh Valley

Shooting in Allentown puts Jefferson Elementary on brief lockdown

Victim sustained superficial gunshot wound

By:

Posted: Sep 04, 2018 10:35 AM EDT

Updated: Sep 04, 2018 11:44 AM EDT

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A shooting in Allentown put an elementary school on lockdown Tuesday morning.

Jefferson Elementary School was placed on a brief lockdown due to a shooting investigation in the area, officials said.

The lockdown was placed around 9:50 a.m. and lifted soon after 10 a.m. on the students' first day back to school.

Allentown police said one person was shot on Wyoming Street behind the school shortly before 10 a.m.

Police said the victim sustained a superficial wound, but it is still under investigation.

No one is in custody as of Tuesday noon.

A parent told 69 News several Allentown police cars were seen around the school, including in the alley behind it.

A spokesperson for the district said the lockdown is standard protocol when there is police activity near one of its schools.

Continue Reading

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.

This Week's Circulars

STORMCENTER UPDATE

There are 2 closings or delays active.

Lehigh Valley News

Allentown Hourly Forecast

12:50 PM

  • 5 mph
  • 31°
  • 57%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Lehigh Valley Regional

VIDEO: Allentown Fair wraps up with Demolition Derby

VIDEO: Allentown Fair wraps up with Demolition Derby

VIDEO: Positive Parenting: Having 'The Talk'

VIDEO: Positive Parenting: Having 'The Talk'

Catasauqua police department seeks funds for K9 Zora
Catasauqua Police Department

Catasauqua police department seeks funds for K9 Zora

Labor Day in the Lehigh Valley

Labor Day in the Lehigh Valley

Skeletal remains found near Frenchtown identified as Palmer Township fugitive

Skeletal remains found near Frenchtown identified as Palmer Township fugitive

Person injured when ATV crashes into pole in Plainfield Township
69 News

Person injured when ATV crashes into pole in Plainfield Township

Easton home involved in 2 shooting incidents in less than 3 weeks

Easton home involved in 2 shooting incidents in less than 3 weeks

Allentown barber goes 'Above the Rest' to help kids heading back to school

Allentown barber goes 'Above the Rest' to help kids heading back to school

Allentown barber goes 'Above the Rest' to help kids heading back to school

Allentown barber goes 'Above the Rest' to help kids heading back to school

Steel FC fall at home, still sit in fifth place

Steel FC fall at home, still sit in fifth place

IronPigs fall short in Rochester

IronPigs fall short in Rochester

Unions, workers not forgetting origin of Labor Day

Unions, workers not forgetting origin of Labor Day

Easton police investigate shots fired incident near Saturday's shooting scene

Easton police investigate shots fired incident near Saturday's shooting scene

Water Street Bridge reopens after being closed for several hours Sunday
69 News

Water Street Bridge reopens after being closed for several hours Sunday

Great Allentown Fair hits homestretch

Great Allentown Fair hits homestretch

New K-9 training facility celebrates grand opening in Allentown

New K-9 training facility celebrates grand opening in Allentown

VIDEO: Great Allentown Fair Hits Homestretch

VIDEO: Great Allentown Fair Hits Homestretch

VIDEO: K9 Training Facility Opens in Allentown

VIDEO: K9 Training Facility Opens in Allentown

2 injured in East Allen Township crash

2 injured in East Allen Township crash

VIDEO: 2 Injured in East Allen Township Crash

VIDEO: 2 Injured in East Allen Township Crash

Easton residents near scene of shooting react to police activity

Easton residents near scene of shooting react to police activity

Easton PD Investigates shooting

Easton PD Investigates shooting

VIDEO: Easton shooting follow 9-1-18

VIDEO: Easton shooting follow 9-1-18

Lehigh Valley Zoo provides animal enrichment

Lehigh Valley Zoo provides animal enrichment

Lehigh Valley Zoo enrichment weekend

Lehigh Valley Zoo enrichment weekend

Police: Ex-trooper asked teen to undress during photo shoot

Police: Ex-trooper asked teen to undress during photo shoot

Man shot after fight breaks out in Easton

Man shot after fight breaks out in Easton

VIDEO: Easton Police Dispatched for Possible Shooting

VIDEO: Easton Police Dispatched for Possible Shooting

Off the Gridiron – Emmaus Hornet debuts new threads and some new moves
69 News

Off the Gridiron – Emmaus Hornet debuts new threads and some new moves

Bethlehem Township Police pay tribute to late military bomb dog
Bethlehem Township Police Department

Bethlehem Township Police pay tribute to late military bomb dog

VIDEO: Stanley Cup brought to Allentown

VIDEO: Stanley Cup brought to Allentown

Washington Capitals equipment manager brings Stanley Cup home to Allentown

Washington Capitals equipment manager brings Stanley Cup home to Allentown

Teen killer scheduled to re-affirm guilty plea in 2006 fatal shooting

Teen killer scheduled to re-affirm guilty plea in 2006 fatal shooting

VIDEO: Pennsylvanians can now apply for REAL IDs

VIDEO: Pennsylvanians can now apply for REAL IDs

Man who shot trooper on Route 33 gets up to 110 years in prison

Man who shot trooper on Route 33 gets up to 110 years in prison

VIDEO: Man who shot trooper on Route 33 gets up to 110 years in prison

VIDEO: Man who shot trooper on Route 33 gets up to 110 years in prison

Opening for Billy's Downtown Diner in Easton delayed

Opening for Billy's Downtown Diner in Easton delayed

Grant awarded to expand Northampton County Adult Drug Court
Image License Cropped Photo: Pictures of Money / CC BY 2.0

Grant awarded to expand Northampton County Adult Drug Court

Former Allentown mayor's sentencing postponed

Former Allentown mayor's sentencing postponed

Unknown substance in Lehigh Co. Courthouse determined to be baby powder, officials say
69 News

Unknown substance in Lehigh Co. Courthouse determined to be baby powder, officials say

Lehigh County executive releases proposed 2019 budget
69 News

Lehigh County executive releases proposed 2019 budget

Man convicted in Route 33 trooper shooting to be sentenced Friday

Man convicted in Route 33 trooper shooting to be sentenced Friday

LVPC discusses state solar plan

LVPC discusses state solar plan

Easton student athletes read to elementary kids

Easton student athletes read to elementary kids

Former Allentown mayor seeks to remain free on bail during appeal
69 News

Former Allentown mayor seeks to remain free on bail during appeal

Doctors see increase of Lyme disease cases in Lehigh Valley

Doctors see increase of Lyme disease cases in Lehigh Valley

VIDEO: Doctors see increase of Lyme disease cases in the Lehigh Valley

VIDEO: Doctors see increase of Lyme disease cases in the Lehigh Valley

Allentown NAACP issues travel advisory, South Whitehall Twp. responds

Allentown NAACP issues travel advisory, South Whitehall Twp. responds

City Center Allentown partners with Central Elementary School

City Center Allentown partners with Central Elementary School

VIDEO: City Center Allentown partners with Central Elementary School

VIDEO: City Center Allentown partners with Central Elementary School