Shooting in Allentown puts Jefferson Elementary on brief lockdown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A shooting in Allentown put an elementary school on lockdown Tuesday morning.

Jefferson Elementary School was placed on a brief lockdown due to a shooting investigation in the area, officials said.

The lockdown was placed around 9:50 a.m. and lifted soon after 10 a.m. on the students' first day back to school.

Allentown police said one person was shot on Wyoming Street behind the school shortly before 10 a.m.

Police said the victim sustained a superficial wound, but it is still under investigation.

No one is in custody as of Tuesday noon.

A parent told 69 News several Allentown police cars were seen around the school, including in the alley behind it.

A spokesperson for the district said the lockdown is standard protocol when there is police activity near one of its schools.