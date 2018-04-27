Shooting in Allentown wounds one
Occurred around 8:30 p.m.
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An evening shooting in Allentown has left a person in serious condition.
According to Allentown police, the shooting occurred in the parking lot of 315 Linden Street around 8:30 p.m. Thursday night.
Not much else is known but police swarmed the area in response.
The investigation continues.
