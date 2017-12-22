Lehigh Valley

Residents to shelter in place during Bethlehem Twp. standoff

Posted: Dec 22, 2017 02:54 PM EST

Updated: Dec 22, 2017 06:33 PM EST

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - State Police Tactical Team and Bethlehem police have surrounded a house on Dennis Street in Bethlehem Township after a standoff began around 2 p.m.

The scene is still active nearly three hours later, with reports of multiple shots fired at police throughout the afternoon. 

Emergency crews have blocked off many side streets with cones and barricades and police have urged individuals to shelter in place as this is a 'critical incident' at the location in the 1500 block of Dennis Street. 

Eyewitnesses on scene are calling it a standoff and many have said they hear sounds as if they were coming from an automatic rifle.

Neighbor Jared Hann lives right next door. 

"This is crazy; right next to my house and it's like, how can this happen around here?" he said. 

Multiple police and SWAT units are on scene. WPVI drone footage shows a man taking cover behind a pickup truck, police vehicles, and officers with shields and helmets taking safety behind vehicles.

