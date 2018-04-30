Lehigh Valley

Sister of gas station shootout victim charged with hiding car from police

Police say she was in the car during the shooting

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The sister of the victim in a fatal gas station shootout is now facing charges for allegedly hiding her brother’s gunshot-damaged car.

Allentown police have arrested Selena A. Perrin, no current address, with hindering prosecution-concealing evidence in connection to the fatal February shootout outside a gas station in the Airport Plaza in the 1200 block of Airport Road. Authorities filed charges against the 41-year-old in March, and District Judge Donna Butler arraigned her Saturday morning, setting bail at $20,000.

Allentown police were dispatched to the gas station about 1:15 a.m. Feb. 28 to investigate a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found 28-year-old Cassieam Hicks laying near the gas pumps suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead.

Police found a second shooting victim, 36-year-old Danny Cancel, laying inside the gas station. He was taken to St. Luke’s University Hospital in Fountain Hill where he later died from a gunshot wound.

A witness told police that a man later identified as Kareem Sanders approached the passenger side of a Ford Focus the night of the shooting, opened the door and yelled, “Where is the gun?” according to records. He then allegedly assaulted the woman sitting in the front passenger seat.

Investigators later identified that woman as Perrin.

Video surveillance from the gas station showed that Cancel was driving the Focus and that he went into the gas station and spoke with the clerk. That’s when Sanders reportedly opened the passenger door of the car.

As Cancel returned to the car, Hicks is seen in the surveillance video approaching the passenger side the car from behind, according to records.

Investigators allege the video captured what could only be described as a gun battle between the men. Sanders is allegedly seen shooting at Cancel, who eventually runs inside the gas station and collapses. Sanders, meanwhile, was seen running through the gas station parking lot.

About an hour after the shooting, Sanders walked into the St. Luke’s Allentown campus emergency room for a gunshot wound to the chest. Police said it was a single gunshot from a small caliber shotgun round.

Police said surveillance video shows Perrin getting behind the wheel of her brother’s Focus and speeding away southbound on Airport Road. Investigators interviewed her about six hours after the shooting, and she reportedly told authorities that she had no idea where the car was located. Perrin also told police that Cancel's vehicle was not damaged, according to court records.

Police found the car later that day in the 300 block of East Union Street with a broken window and what appeared to be a bullet lodged inside, according to records.

Investigators said a witness spoke with Perrin just after the shooting and that she allegedly reported that Cancel was either dead or had killed someone. A second witness told authorities that Perrin had asked the day of the shooting to park the car at the witness’s home because police were about to tow it.

Perrin failed to post bail and was sent to Lehigh County Jail to await a preliminary hearing scheduled for May 7. Sanders, who is charged with homicide and illegal weapons possession, is scheduled for a May 9 preliminary hearing.

