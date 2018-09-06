Slate Belt regional police required to wear body-worn cameras
NAZARETH, Pa. - Slate Belt regional police officers are now required to wear body-worn cameras at all times while in uniform.
According to a Facebook post from the Slate Belt Regional Police Department, the objective of the cameras is to deliver an accurate record of officer engagements.
A donation from the Wind Gap Chevrolet Buick of nearly $6,000 was used for the initial purchase of eight body-worn cameras.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Slate Belt regional police required to wear body-worn cameras
Slate Belt regional police officers are now required to wear body-worn cameras at all times while in uniform.Read More »
- Macungie baker makes Elton John cake for PPL performance
- DA Morganelli announces plan to combat drinking on college campuses
- Easton tour shows off revitalization efforts to Gov. Wolf's administration
- Allentown School District lets students leave early
- Authorities allege man sexually assaulted sisters
- Hellertown police allege borough employee reported to work on Oxy
Latest From The Newsroom
- Department store Bon-Ton says it's coming back
- Eagles fans celebrate at Penn's Landing ahead of season opener
- Allentown School District lets students leave early
- Giorgi family awards $3.1M grant to Humane Pennsylvania
- Updated Topton pool holds 'Doggie Paddle' to help animal sanctuary
- Updated East Stroudsburg Education Association to strike Monday
- Updated Domestic violence prevention advocates push for new law
- Updated Slate Belt regional police required to wear body-worn cameras
- Updated Confirmation hearing for Kavanaugh continues into day 3
- New Hope Rescue Mission seeks temporary use of a kitchen