Small fire triggers big response at Northampton County convenience store
A small fire triggered a big response behind a convenience store in Northampton County.
A burning box was found Friday afternoon behind the Redner's Quick Shoppe on West 21st Street in Northampton.
The heavy response by emergency crews and a bomb squad alarmed many neighbors, but it was just a precaution.
The box appeared not to contain anything suspicious.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Greater Valley YMCA offers free membership to furloughed government employees
The free membership applies to anyone going to the YMCA branches in Allentown, Bethlehem, Easton/Phillipsburg, Nazareth, Suburban North and Slate Belt.Read More »
- Small fire triggers big response at Northampton County convenience store
- U.S. Rep. Susan Wild appointed to House Foreign Affairs Committee
- Judge denies request to delay trial involving Grace Packer's death
- High school student running for Bethlehem School Board
- Allentown mayor, council members comment after state of the city address
- Walmart to offer grocery delivery in Allentown
Latest From The Newsroom
- Winter storm to bring not only snow but a wintry mix and rain this weekend
- Pennsylvania making preparations for the weekend's winter weather
- High school student running for Bethlehem School Board
- Judge denies request to delay trial involving Grace Packer's death
- Reading Fire + Ice Fest underway ahead of winter storm
- Allentown mayor, council members comment after state of the city address
- PHOTOS: 2019 Reading Fire + Ice Fest
- Lost Palmerton dog captured after 3 years
- U.S. Rep. Susan Wild appointed to House Foreign Affairs Committee
- Updated Greater Valley YMCA offers free membership to furloughed government employees